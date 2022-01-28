Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual applies to have ‘fatally flawed’ Moyo case thrown out The insurance and investment firm argues that no reasonable person would find in favour of Moyo and has asked to be absolved of his claims B L Premium

Old Mutual has asked the presiding judge in the case brought against it by former CEO Peter Moyo, to dismiss his contractual and delictual claims against the company and certain directors on the grounds that his case is “fatally flawed” due to a lack of evidence.

On Monday, at the conclusion of evidence presented by Moyo and his legal team in support of his case, the insurance and investment firm indicated that it intended to apply for “absolution from the instance” — a legal request to be released from a particular case. Judge Gregory Wright, who is hearing the case, then adjourned proceedings for two days to allow Old Mutual and Moyo’s legal teams to submit written arguments either in favour or in opposition of the absolution request...