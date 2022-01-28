Companies / Financial Services Eskom Pension and Provident Fund appoints new CFO Thandie Mashego, a qualified chartered accountant with 23 years of experience in financial services, starts in her new role on February 1 B L Premium

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) has appointed Thandie Mashego as its new CFO.

Mashego, who is a qualified chartered accountant with 23 years of experience in finance and investment management, will start in her new role on February 1. She joins the fund from Women’s Development Business (WDB) Investment Holdings where was the CFO since June 2016...