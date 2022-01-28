Eskom Pension and Provident Fund appoints new CFO
Thandie Mashego, a qualified chartered accountant with 23 years of experience in financial services, starts in her new role on February 1
28 January 2022 - 16:21
The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) has appointed Thandie Mashego as its new CFO.
Mashego, who is a qualified chartered accountant with 23 years of experience in finance and investment management, will start in her new role on February 1. She joins the fund from Women’s Development Business (WDB) Investment Holdings where was the CFO since June 2016...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now