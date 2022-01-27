Mineworkers Provident Fund invests $20m in private-equity digitisation play
The MWPF is the first African investor in Convergence Partners’ digital infrastructure fund
The Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF), which oversees about R30bn on behalf of its 75,000 members, has invested $20m (R305m) in Convergence Partners’ digital infrastructure fund, a private-equity vehicle that in turn invests in technology aimed at enabling Africa participation in the digital economy.
Convergence Partners, which was founded in 2006 to invest in the Sub-Saharan African technology sector, is targeting a total capital raise of $250m for its digital infrastructure fund, which announced a first close of $120m in July and currently has about $190m available for deployment. The MWPF is the first African investor to allocate capital to the dollar-denominated digital infrastructure fund, though it joins a number of development finance institutions that include UK development financier CDC Group and Proparco, the private sector arm of the French development agency (AFD)...
