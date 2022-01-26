Companies / Financial Services Quilter’s net inflows more than double in 2021 It says it recorded consistent client inflows of about £1bn (R20.4bn) per quarter in 2021, with that momentum expected to persist B L Premium

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, says net inflows more than tripled to £1bn (R20.4bn) in its fourth quarter to end-December, capping off a strong year marked by increased usage of its new platform.

Assets under management from continuing operations rose 13% to £118bn year on year to end-December, the group said in a trading statement, with net inflows rising 136% to £3.5bn for the full year...