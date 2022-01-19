Companies / Financial Services Capitec share falls after news a BEE deal may dilute earnings Capitec plans to issue a maximum of 625,000 new shares up to a value of R1bn to more than 10,000 qualifying permanent employees B L Premium

Capitec’s share price dropped after the banking group indicated that a proposed B-BBEE transaction for its staff would be likely to dilute its per share earnings.

Shares in the bank, SA’s biggest retail lender by customer numbers, fell 2% to R2,061.05 as of 11.28am local time. That still left the Stellenbosch-based lender with a market value of about R246.4bn, making it the second-biggest banking group in SA after FirstRand in terms of market capitalisation...