RMB fixed-income strategist Neville Mandimika quits to take up UK banking job
Mandimika will be joining an unnamed international bank and will be based in the UK
17 January 2022 - 17:00
RMB economist and fixed-income strategist Neville Mandimika has resigned to take up a position with an unnamed international bank in the UK.
Mandimika, who joined RMB in November 2015, will continue to work in the realm of macroeconomic research, but his area of focus will expand to cover the broader Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) region in his new role. His last day at RMB will be February 3...
