Fledge Capital buys 25% stake in USN
13 January 2022 - 20:20
Investment company Fledge Capital has acquired a 25% direct shareholding in Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN).
The company with an investment portfolio of about R2.3bn has a preference for investing in consumer brands with wide appeal...
