Burton Naicker named new CEO of Miway Insurance
Naicker is backed by 25 years of experience at leading financial services companies
12 January 2022 - 15:36
Insurance group MiWay has named Burton Naiker as its new CEO, replacing veteran René Otto, who retired after 14 years at the helm.
Otto was one of the founding members of the car, household and business insurance company and played a central in building MiWay into one of SA's most innovative direct insurers...
