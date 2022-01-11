Sasfin’s financial director, Angela Pillay, resigns

Sasfin, the niche business bank and asset manager, says its financial director, Angela Pillay, has resigned to pursue outside interests.

Pillay, whose has been Sasfin’s financial director since March 2018, will serve a three-month notice period before departing on April 8, according to a statement posted by the bank on the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Tuesday. Sasfin’s board of directors will immediately begin the process of finding an appropriate successor, the statement added...