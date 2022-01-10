Ann Leepile named new CEO of Alexander Forbes Investments

Financial services firm Alexander Forbes has named former Absa executive Ann Leepile the CEO of its investment arm with effect from February.

Leepile rejoins the group after six years as head of Absa Asset Management, and had previously been deputy head of Alexander Forbes’s investment business, which oversees about R420bn of savings.

Leepile has two decades of experience in the investment industry and her appointment comes amid a strategic shift away from insurance to focus on retirement fund administration and employee benefits.

“Ann’s appointment sharpens our focus to deliver upon the immense potential that now exists within Alexander Forbes Investments to grow exponentially into the future as we leverage our transformative investment capabilities, institutional scale and market-leading membership base,” Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers said in a statement.

“This is an exciting phase for Alexander Forbes Investments and I look forward to the impact that the business will continue to make on the lives of our clients,” De Villiers said.

