Companies / Financial Services

Ann Leepile named new CEO of Alexander Forbes Investments

Leepile will rejoin Alexander Forbes after six years as head of Absa asset management

10 January 2022 - 10:03 Karl Gernetzky
Ann Leepile. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ann Leepile. Picture: SUPPLIED

Financial services firm Alexander Forbes has named former Absa executive Ann Leepile the CEO of its investment arm with effect from February.

Leepile rejoins the group after six years as head of Absa Asset Management, and had previously been deputy head of Alexander Forbes’s investment business, which oversees about R420bn of savings.

Leepile has two decades of experience in the investment industry and her appointment comes amid a strategic shift away from insurance to focus on retirement fund administration and employee benefits.

“Ann’s appointment sharpens our focus to deliver upon the immense potential that now exists within Alexander Forbes Investments to grow exponentially into the future as we leverage our transformative investment capabilities, institutional scale and market-leading membership base,” Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers said in a statement.

“This is an exciting phase for Alexander Forbes Investments and I look forward to the impact that the business will continue to make on the lives of our clients,” De Villiers said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Alexander Forbes to muscle into retail advice

Retirement fund administrator wants to double R80bn in retail assets it manages
Companies
1 month ago

Sanlam still tops the sector

Huge Covid death claims aside, Sanlam is reaping the benefit of fatter reserves, and a rush to buy insurance
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Alexander Forbes expects profit fall and warns of UK legacy woes

Group says despite focus on cost containment, it is feeling effects of reduced earnings base while legacy liabilities have risen significantly
Companies
7 months ago

Cash and gold protect investors against falling equity prices

Physical commodities are used to spread portfolio risk, as some move in different directions to the market
Opinion
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US dumping complaint stings SA lemon juice ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Naspers’s value plunged in 2021 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm files for New York ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasria MD Cedric Masondo puts ‘semi-retirement’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Property stocks set for another good year as ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Alexander Forbes to buy EBS International

Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes to muscle into retail advice

Companies / Financial Services

ARC Investments to buy back shares as it trims its portfolio of 47 companies

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.