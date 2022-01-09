Companies / Financial Services Sasria MD Cedric Masondo puts ‘semi-retirement’ plan on hold to join PSG Konsult Masondo opts for the private sector to head PSG’s insurance division B L Premium

Cedric Masondo, who will step down as MD of the state-owned SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) in May, says he has shelved plans for “semi-retirement” in favour of returning to the private sector after PSG Konsult CEO Francois Gouws convinced him to join the company.

PSG Konsult announced on the eve of the December 16 public holiday that Masondo would be joining the company in August as CEO of its insurance division to replace Rikus Visser. While Visser will be retiring as CEO he will stay on as non-executive chair of PSG Insure, which also houses its Western National Insurance SA and Namibia businesses...