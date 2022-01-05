Tech will enhance, not eliminate, human connection in the insurance industry
Johan Minnie, Liberty Group sales director, says clients are at the core of the insurer’s digital transformation journey
The move towards digitalisation in the insurance industry was accelerated when Covid-19 dramatically changed the playing field.
Though the Liberty Group first began pursuing a path of digital transformation after defining the road map in 2017, this path became a “superhighway” after the onset of the pandemic, when the world had to adapt to new ways of doing things online, says Johan Minnie, Liberty Group sales director.
Liberty’s accelerated digital transformation journey will enable the insurer to have more direct engagements with clients and a more precise understanding of their needs.
“We want to use the power of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to power advice,” says Minnie. “We are already starting to see the benefits of using digital tools to better understand our clients and assist them to live the lives they aspire to.”
WATCH | Business Day TV's Bronwyn Seaborne and Johan Minnie, Liberty Group sales director, discuss whether face-to-face interaction with clients is a thing of the past for the insurance industry.
Through its partnership with Salesforce, the US cloud-based software company, Liberty has designed a digital engagement platform that will assist financial advisers, employees and clients to share information.
To make this happen, the platform provides a consistent, seamless client experience with a single view for everyone, which enables real-time feedback and engagement.
It includes an adviser workbench that enables Liberty employees and financial advisers to build stronger relationships with their clients while minimising admin hurdles along the way, giving them more time to guide, advise and meet their requests.
Minnie says that while this platform embraces the power of technology, it is designed to offer more human-based solutions as an outcome.
“Showing up for clients and embracing the tech to make it all work, will enable Liberty to demonstrate our deep human connection by doing the work that the machinery can’t: being there for our clients, anticipating adversity, and helping them along the way.”
This article was paid for by the Liberty Group.