Companies / Financial Services Ster-Kinekor receives binding offer from Blantyre and Greenpoint Capital Business rescue practitioner Stefan Smyth says he has received a binding offer from London-based Blantyre Capital and SA’s Greenpoint Capital B L Premium

Ster-Kinekor’s business rescue practitioner, Stefan Smyth, says he has received a binding offer for the cinema chain, which has spent the past year under his oversight after the impact of Covid-19 devastated the company’s finances.

London-based Blantyre Capital and Cape Town-based Greenpoint Capital made the offer on December 15, which will form the basis of the business rescue plan once the proposed deal’s commercial viability has been assessed, Smyth said in an update report on Thursday. Smyth added that he aims to publish the business rescue plan on or before January 21, 2022...