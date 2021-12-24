Companies / Financial Services Saica to allow rewrite of botched 2021 board exam in March The accountancy body will revert to a hybrid model during the rewrite that will allow candidates to use their own or firm-provided laptops B L Premium

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) will allow candidates who wrote its botched board exam on December 1 to rewrite the eight-hour test at the end of March 2022 without having to again pay an examination fee.

The accountancy body will release the results of its 2021 Chartered Accountants’ Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) exam in February 2022. Saica will announce the exact date of the rewrite “in due course” and will allow candidates to use their own or firm-provided laptops, though it will still provide laptops to those who require them...