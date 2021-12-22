Sanlam flags talks with European giant Allianz about African operations
Companies are exploring strategic options regarding their business units on the continent, excluding SA
22 December 2021 - 11:03
Africa’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is in talks with Europe’s largest insurer, Allianz, regarding options for their respective African business units, excluding SA.
Sanlam did not go into details on Wednesday in its brief cautionary announcement, which is a notification to shareholders under JSE rules when potentially material transactions are in the offing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now