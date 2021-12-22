Companies / Financial Services Sanlam flags talks with European giant Allianz about African operations Companies are exploring strategic options regarding their business units on the continent, excluding SA B L Premium

Africa’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is in talks with Europe’s largest insurer, Allianz, regarding options for their respective African business units, excluding SA.

Sanlam did not go into details on Wednesday in its brief cautionary announcement, which is a notification to shareholders under JSE rules when potentially material transactions are in the offing...