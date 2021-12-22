Nedbank and IFC issue first green bond for SA residential developments
The R1.09bn bond is the first to be issued by a commercial bank in Africa focused on green residential developments
22 December 2021 - 16:16
Nedbank Ltd and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have issued a green residential development bond under Nedbank’s domestic medium-term note programme with the IFC as the anchor investor.
“This is the first green bond by a commercial bank in Africa focused on green residential housing developments, and it will help improve access to certified green homes in SA,” said the companies in a media statement...
