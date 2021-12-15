Companies / Financial Services PIC and Stanlib shun Just Share’s inaugural climate risk survey Asset managers were among seven that failed to respond to study of the SA investment industry B L Premium

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages the pensions of government employees, and Stanlib have been named among seven fund managers that ignored attempts by shareholder activist group Just Share to assess their climate-related risk management efforts.

The inaugural SA Asset Manager Climate Risk Survey was circulated to 33 local fund managers, including the top 20 by size, but only 23 participated, while two formally declined the invitation to do so, the activist group said. ..