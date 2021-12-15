New Discovery Bank tool makes budgeting and saving easy

About 65% of people don’t know what they spend their money on in a month and more than half underestimate how much they spend, which means most people are not thinking through their financial decisions.

Part of managing money well is knowing exactly what you’re spending money on, where you are possibly overspending and following a set budget.

Using advanced analytics and data processing, Discovery Bank has announced the launch of Vitality Money Financial Analyser, which gives personalised details into monthly income, savings and spending.

It lets Discovery Bank clients place their expenses into more than 166 pre-set categories, and personalise and reorder categories for anything from holidays to home improvements. There is also a predictive search option.

With weekly insights on spending trends in each category over time, clients can see what they are saving by following and keeping to their budgets.