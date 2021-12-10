Standard Bank issues ESG-themed bonds for renewable energy and affordable housing
Standard Bank issues 10-year green bond to fund renewable energy projects and expands social bond programme by an additional R1.5bn
10 December 2021 - 14:20
Standard Bank has issued R1.4bn in 10-year green bonds to help finance renewable energy projects in SA, according to a statement issued on Friday.
The note, which is listed on the JSE’s sustainability segment, is the third debt instrument to be issued under Standard Bank’s sustainable bond framework established in February 2020, which directs funding towards projects aligned with the group’s social, economic and environmental strategy. Standard Bank said the 10-year instrument was its first local tier 2 capital qualifying green bond to be issued...
