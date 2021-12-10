Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: Standard Bank and Lightstone confirm data breach on LookSee platform Homeowners' personal information, including names and ID numbers, have been exposed after the property-buying platform suffered a breach B L Premium

Standard Bank and Lightstone say they have been the victim of a data breach that resulted in the personal information of some property owners being accessed without permission via the lender’s LookSee platform, an online property purchasing guide.

LookSee is one of Standard Bank’s free online tools that provides prospective homeowners with information on the estimated market value of properties as well as sales trends and the costs involved of making a purchase. The platform uses information from Lightstone, a provider of market intelligence on the SA property market...