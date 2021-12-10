BREAKING NEWS: Standard Bank and Lightstone confirm data breach on LookSee platform
Homeowners' personal information, including names and ID numbers, have been exposed after the property-buying platform suffered a breach
10 December 2021 - 13:52
Standard Bank and Lightstone say they have been the victim of a data breach that resulted in the personal information of some property owners being accessed without permission via the lender’s LookSee platform, an online property purchasing guide.
LookSee is one of Standard Bank’s free online tools that provides prospective homeowners with information on the estimated market value of properties as well as sales trends and the costs involved of making a purchase. The platform uses information from Lightstone, a provider of market intelligence on the SA property market...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now