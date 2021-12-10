Companies / Financial Services Cape Town Stock Exchange lists SA’s first specialist fibreoptic Reit Gaia Fibonacci Fibre Reit is backed by Gaia Fund Managers, Fibonacci Managers and Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management B L Premium

The Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) has listed SA’s first specialist fibreoptic real estate investment trust (Reit), a move it said would help the country’s efforts to boost access to fast internet needed to power the economy.

The Gaia Fibonacci Fibre Reit is backed by Gaia Fund Managers, together with Fibonacci Managers and Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management, the companies said in a statement on Friday...