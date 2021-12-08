Companies / Financial Services

RMI shares rally after Hastings sale negates need for rights issue

The transaction will allow RMI to book an R8.7bn profit after settling Hastings’ debt and the receipt of a dividend from Outsurance

08 December 2021 - 12:02 Garth Theunissen

Shares in Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) rallied on Wednesday after the company announced it had sold its stake in UK short-term insurer Hastings Group, thereby negating the need for a planned rights issue.

The group, which owns the majority of Outsurance, sold its 30% stake in Hastings for R14.6bn to Nordic insurance group Sampo, which was a co-investor in the UK insurer via a 70% shareholding...

