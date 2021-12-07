Companies / Financial Services Sygnia declares final dividend as profit jumps almost 17% Sygnia says assets under management rose almost 18% to R296.4bn for the financial year B L Premium

Sygnia, the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka, has declared a final dividend of 80c a share thanks to an almost 17% rise in annual profit.

The Cape Town-headquartered firm published its annual results on Tuesday, which showed an after-tax profit of R240.9m for the year to end-September, up 16.9% from the R206.1m reported the previous fiscal year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), which exclude once off items, rose 16.6% to 170.7c allowing for a gross final dividend for the year of 80c a share. Along with the interim gross dividend of 55c a share declared at the half-year results, this took Sygnia’s total dividend for its financial year to 135c a share...