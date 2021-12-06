Companies / Financial Services Alexander Forbes declares interim dividend despite earnings slip The group continues to eye acquisitions as it doubles down on its administration capability B L Premium

Alexander Forbes, which is moving out of insurance to focus on retirement fund administration and employment benefits, has declared an interim dividend of 12c a share despite a moderate slip in earnings in its fiscal first half.

The interim dividend, which equates to 9.6c a share net of dividend withholding tax, comes after Alexander Forbes said in its results on Monday that it grew its fees and commission revenue by almost 8% to R2.047bn in the six months to end-September...