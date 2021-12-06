Companies / Financial Services Alexander Forbes aims to attract independent financial advisers B L Premium

Alexander Forbes wants to convince independent financial advisers to join its stable in a move that could see a huge consolidation of SA’s fractured financial planning industry and put PSG Konsult’s wealth advisory unit in its crosshairs.

SA’s biggest retirement fund administrator, which is in the final stages of exiting the insurance business after a series of asset sales and acquisitions over the past year, wants to double the R80bn in retail assets it manages via its 210 tied wealth advisers...