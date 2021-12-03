Absa flags doubling of profit as impairments ease
Credit impairments improved materially year-on-year off a high base, while customer deposit growth remains robust
03 December 2021 - 10:21
Absa, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value, cautiously expects profits to more than double in 2021, reporting a material improvement in credit impairments, while customer deposit growth remains robust across its operations.
In a trading update for the ten months ending October, Absa reported total revenue grew by mid-single digits year-on-year, referring to about 5%, with its retail business banking unit faring particularly well given high impairments in the prior year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now