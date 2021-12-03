Companies / Financial Services Absa flags doubling of profit as impairments ease Credit impairments improved materially year-on-year off a high base, while customer deposit growth remains robust B L Premium

Absa, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value, cautiously expects profits to more than double in 2021, reporting a material improvement in credit impairments, while customer deposit growth remains robust across its operations.

In a trading update for the ten months ending October, Absa reported total revenue grew by mid-single digits year-on-year, referring to about 5%, with its retail business banking unit faring particularly well given high impairments in the prior year...