FINANCIAL SERVICES
Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to chair Alexander Forbes
Mminele will take over from Marilyn Ramplin, who will retire in April 2022 and focus on her private business interests
02 December 2021 - 13:12
Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele, who quit the bank in April less than 16 months into the role, has been appointed as an independent nonexecutive director and designated chair of Alexander Forbes’ board of directors.
Mminele, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, was also appointed a member of the nominations and remuneration committees from January 1, the company said in a statement on Thursday...
