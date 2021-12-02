BREAKING NEWS: Alexander Forbes appoints former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to its board
Mminele will take over as chair from Marilyn Ramplin, who plans to retire from the role in early 2022 to focus on her own business interests
02 December 2021 - 13:12
Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele, who spectacularly quit the bank in April less than 16 months into the role, has been appointed as an independent nonexecutive director and chair designate of the board of directors of Alexander Forbes.
Mminele, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, was also appointed as a member of the nominations and remuneration committees of Alexander Forbes with effect from January 1, according to a statement from the company on Thursday...
