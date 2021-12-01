Santam names actuary Tavaziva Madzinga as its new group CEO
Zimbabwean-born actuary has been appointed to succeed outgoing CEO Lizé Lambrechts, who retires in 2022
01 December 2021 - 18:21
Santam has named Tavaziva “Tava” Madzinga as its new CEO to replace the outgoing Lizé Lambrechts, who plans to retire in 2022.
Madzinga will be appointed as executive director from 1 April 2022 and CEO with effect from July 1 2022, the Cape Town-headquartered insurer said in a statement on Wednesday...
