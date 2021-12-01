Companies / Financial Services

Santam names actuary Tavaziva Madzinga as its new group CEO

Zimbabwean-born actuary has been appointed to succeed outgoing CEO Lizé Lambrechts, who retires in 2022

01 December 2021 - 18:21 Garth Theunissen

Santam has named Tavaziva “Tava” Madzinga as its new CEO to replace the outgoing Lizé Lambrechts, who plans to retire in 2022.

Madzinga will be appointed as executive director from 1 April 2022 and CEO with effect from July 1  2022, the Cape Town-headquartered insurer said in a statement on Wednesday...

