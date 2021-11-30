Companies / Financial Services Deutsche Bank lures Absa’s Saloshni Pillay to run SA office The announcement comes after rival HSBC said on Monday it had appointed Deutsche’s former SA boss as its local CEO B L Premium

Deutsche Bank has moved quickly to bolster the leadership of its SA office after its former CEO Muneer Ismail defected to rival HSBC.

The German bank said in a statement on Tuesday that it had appointed former Absa executive Saloshni Pillay as its chief country officer in SA and GM of Deutsche Bank AG Johannesburg with effect from February 1 2022. In addition, Pillay will be appointed as head of Institutional Client Group (ICG) and Global Emerging Markets (GEM) for SA...