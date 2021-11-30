Capprec ups dividend by a half amid growing digital-service demand
30 November 2021 - 08:32
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) says commercial spending on digital services accelerated in its six months to end-September, with the group selling more terminals during the period than it did in the prior year.
While Capprec has not been immune to Covid-19 pressure, with many major businesses holding back on capital expenditure, the group says there is still strong demand for its services, upping its interim dividend 50% to 3.75c — a payout of about R49m. ..
