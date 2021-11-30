Companies / Financial Services Alexander Forbes to buy EBS International EBS shareholders, which include African Rainbow Capital, have agreed to sell 100% of the company's share capital to Alexander Forbes B L Premium

Alexander Forbes has agreed to buy out EBS International, which is 25% owned by African Rainbow Capital (ARC) and has strong employee benefits and fund administration capabilities.

EBS shareholders have agreed to sell 100% of the issued share capital in the company to Alexander Forbes for an undisclosed sum subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, according to a statement on Tuesday...