Transactional and lending activity is recovering, Standard Bank says In the broader Africa region personal loan volumes were also higher, driven by a strong recovery in branch-originated loans

Standard Bank, the biggest lender in Africa by assets, said on Monday that its lending and transactional activity continued to gather pace in the nine months to end-October.

Mortgage, vehicle and asset finance, and business disbursements in SA fared “well above” the prior comparable period, which was marred by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Personal unsecured lending disbursements recovered to 2019 levels...