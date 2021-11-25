Tech will enhance, not eliminate human connection in the insurance industry

The move towards digitalisation in the insurance industry was accelerated when Covid-19 dramatically changed the playing field.

Though the Liberty Group first began pursuing a path of digital transformation after defining the road map in 2017, this path became a “superhighway” after the onset of the pandemic, when the world had to adapt to new ways of doing things online, says Johan Minnie, Liberty Group sales director.

Liberty’s accelerated digital transformation journey will enable the insurer to have more direct engagements with clients and a more precise understanding of their needs.

“We want to use the power of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to power advice,” says Minnie. “We are already starting to see the benefits of using digital tools to better understand our clients and assist them to live the lives they aspire to.”