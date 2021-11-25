HCI shows turnaround signs but critics still seek value unlock
Strong gaming assets do little to alleviate discount in trading of the group’s shares
25 November 2021 - 18:47
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), the black empowerment investor with stakes in Tsogo Sun Hotels and Tsogo Sun Gaming, reported a strong turnaround in its fiscal first half-year, though it continues to be bedevilled by a share price that trades at a glaring discount to its net asset value (NAV).
Like other investment holding companies — even those at the scale of Naspers and Prosus — HCI’s total market capitalisation is worth less than the combined value of its underlying assets, which extend beyond gaming and leisure and include majority holdings in Frontier Transport and eMedia Holdings...
