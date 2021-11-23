Vaccine hesitancy is leading to more death claims, Old Mutual says

Old Mutual says Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in SA has been higher than anticipated, underscoring the urgency to get the majority of the population vaccinated before the fourth wave, which scientists predict will strike in December.

In an operational update, SA’s second-biggest insurer said on Tuesday its life businesses in SA continued to feel the squeeze of the pandemic via higher mortality claims.

“Our life businesses had a worse mortality claims experience than anticipated, which has resulted in the excess deaths impact on profit of approximately R6.6bn for year to date,” the company said in a statement.

“In order to partially offset the excess deaths impact on profit for the year to date, R4.9bn of the pandemic provision was released. Taking into account the release of the provision, there is approximately R1bn of the pandemic provision remaining for expected excess mortality claims related to Covid-19.”

Net client cash outflow was R2.6bn in the three months to end-September, compared with net client cash inflow of R3.6bn in the same period a year ago.

Net client cash flows refers to the difference between money received from customers — from premiums, deposits and investments — and money given back to them via claims, surrenders and maturities.

Old Mutual said higher client disinvestments in personal finance and wealth management as well as large client terminations in Old Mutual Corporate contributed to net client cash outflows.

However, its nonlife businesses fared well during the third quarter, with value of its new business to rising fourfold to R1.09bn year on year.

Funds under management rose 9% to $1.202bn, lifted by buoyant local and global markets.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za