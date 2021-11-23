BREAKING NEWS: Reserve Bank hits back at Sipho Pityana
The Prudential Authority has denied Pityana’s claims that the head of the body, Kuben Naidoo, had unlawfully conducted an ‘informal process’ with the board of Absa to block his nomination
23 November 2021 - 13:49
The Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority has asked the high court to throw out a lawsuit by Sipho Pityana, who took the banking supervision body to court for allegedly blocking his appointment as chair of Absa.
In a filing lodged on Tuesday, the authority denied Pityana’s allegations, which include a claim that the head of the Prudential Authority, Kuben Naidoo, had unlawfully conducted an “informal process” with the board of Absa to block his nomination...
