Covid-19 hits Momentum Metropolitan’s quarterly profit

Momentum Metropolitan said on Tuesday that higher Covid-19 claims took the shine off its profits in the three months to end-September, a recurring theme for all life insurers.

In an operational update, the insurance company said it released R1bn worth of Covid-19 provisions to cover mortality claims as the third wave wreaked havoc in SA in particular.

The group’s SA life insurance businesses paid R4.6bn in mortality claims during the quarter, compared with a full-year average of R5.6bn before the pandemic.

The number of death claims in Botswana and Namibia over the same quarter was more than double the 12-month average for the 2021 financial year that ended in June.

Net mortality losses for the quarter amounted to R327m, driven mostly by losses in Momentum Life and Momentum Metropolitan Africa.

Normalised headline earnings thus dropped 32% to R711m. However, the present value of new business premiums rose 28% to R17.2bn, driven by a strong performance in Momentum Metropolitan Africa, Momentum Investments, Metropolitan Life and Metropolitan Corporate.