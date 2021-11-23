Coronation reports bumper year but warns savings outlook still gloomy

Coronation Fund Managers says buoyant activity on global markets helped earnings rise more than a fifth in its year to end-September, though outflows are expected to continue as SA struggles to reclaim jobs lost during the pandemic.

The Cape Town-based fund manager’s headline earnings rose 22.4% to R1.7bn to end-September, with revenue from its fund management business up 17% to R4.26bn.

The group described it as “excellent results”, with many global markets, including the JSE, having risen to record highs during Covid-19, which has prompted largesse from central banks.

“We believe that the outperformance enjoyed by our clients is the result of an unwavering commitment to active, long-term investing, in-depth proprietary research and the benefits that come from a stable and experienced team,” it said.

Average assets under management increased by 9% year on year to R617bn, but the group said it had outflows of 5%, or R30.85bn.

Coronation said it expects to continue to share the pressure of the broader savings industry in SA, with formal employment growth lagging the recovery in economic activity, also citing the “corrosive nature” of structural headwinds, such as load-shedding and collapsing municipalities.

“Despite the very positive reporting period for our clients and shareholders, the pressure of economic lockdowns continued to exacerbate the plight of the already stressed local savings industry,” the group said. This is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The group upped its final dividend 10% to 226c, a R791m payout to shareholders, while its total dividend was up 22.7% year on year.

In morning trade on Tuesday Coronation's shares were down 0.29% to R55.90, having risen 29.49% so far in 2021, and by almost 40% since the start of 2020.

