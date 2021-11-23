Brait shares slumps as it moves to tap shareholders for R3bn

Shares of investment holding company Brait were on track for their worst day in 20 months on Tuesday morning after it said it will tap shareholders for R3bn to refinance its debt.

The group, whose largest shareholder is Christo Wiese, intends to issue as many as 3-million convertible bonds at R1,000 each, which can be exchanged for 440 of its shares apiece. This is expected to save it R200m in interest costs for its 2022 year.

In morning trade Brait’s shares slumped 12.58% to R3.96, having earlier lost as much as 22%. The group was still set for its worst day since March 2020, when Covid-19 was shuttering gyms, a bleak prospect for the owner of Virgin Active.

Brait, however, said on Wednesday that Virgin Active, 45% of its R17.44bn investment portfolio, had seen all of its territories return to operation by the end of October.

In SA, sales growth picked up to above 2019 levels in September after the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Brait said 5% of members remain on freeze, however terminations in September increased slightly as the company removed the “free-freeze” option on membership.

Brait's biggest investment, fast-moving consumer goods group Premier, had a strong performance in the six months to end-September, growing revenue 12% year on year and operating profit 20%.

This helped lift the value of the stake 10% to R8.36bn in the course of the six months to end-September, Brait's first half, when the group’s net asset value per share rose 3% to R8.14.

