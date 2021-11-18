Investec to offload 15% of Ninety One to its shareholders
CEO Fani Titi says the bank's cumulative windfall from its Ninety One shareholding distribution equates to £1.7bn at prevailing market prices
18 November 2021 - 10:00
UPDATED 18 November 2021 - 11:19
Investec, the upmarket private bank that holds a 25% stake in asset manager Ninety One, has announced that it will distribute 15% of its holding in the investment firm formerly known as Investec Asset Management to its shareholders.
The bank, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, said the 15% stake was surplus to its capital requirement, though it planned to retain the remaining 10% it holds in Ninety One. The distribution of the 15% stake is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and Investec said it would update the market on the process and its terms in due course...
