Companies / Financial Services Ninety One spots a chance to grow from portfolio shifts in the US Asset manager unveils ambitious growth plans after the release of its interim results, at which it reported AUM climbed to a record £140bn

Ninety One, the asset manager that started out as a unit of Investec three years before SA became a democracy, has plans to ramp up its operations in the world’s two biggest economies, after having established itself as a major player in Europe.

CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded the firm in 1991 before he had turned 30, said Ninety One wants to aggressively expand its UK business in the near term and sees "needle-moving" longer-term growth opportunities in the US and China. North America is the world's biggest asset management region with $49-trillion in 2020, according to Boston Consulting Group