Ninety One spots a chance to grow from portfolio shifts in the US
Asset manager unveils ambitious growth plans after the release of its interim results, at which it reported AUM climbed to a record £140bn
Ninety One, the asset manager that started out as a unit of Investec three years before SA became a democracy, has plans to ramp up its operations in the world’s two biggest economies, after having established itself as a major player in Europe.
CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded the firm in 1991 before he had turned 30, said Ninety One wants to aggressively expand its UK business in the near term and sees “needle-moving” longer-term growth opportunities in the US and China. North America is the world’s biggest asset management region with $49-trillion in 2020, according to Boston Consulting Group (mailto:Ninety%20One, the asset manager that started out as a unit of Investec three years before SA became a democracy, has plans to ramp up its operations in the world’s two biggest economies, after having established itself as a major player in Europe.CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded the firm in 1991 before he had turned 30, said Ninety One wants to aggressively expand its UK busine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now