Companies / Financial Services

Ninety One reports record assets under management

The investment company says AUM rose 7% in its financial first half to a record £140bn

BL Premium
16 November 2021 - 09:57 Garth Theunissen

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, has  reversed the moderately negative client flows it saw in its last financial year, posting net inflows of £3.9bn (R80bn) in the six months to end-September 2021.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed investment firm, which reports its results in pounds, also reported record assets under management (AUM) of £140bn in its fiscal first half, a 7% increase on the £130.9bn it reported when it released its previous full-year results for the 12-months to end-March 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now