Ninety One reports record assets under management The investment company says AUM rose 7% in its financial first half to a record £140bn

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, has reversed the moderately negative client flows it saw in its last financial year, posting net inflows of £3.9bn (R80bn) in the six months to end-September 2021.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed investment firm, which reports its results in pounds, also reported record assets under management (AUM) of £140bn in its fiscal first half, a 7% increase on the £130.9bn it reported when it released its previous full-year results for the 12-months to end-March 2021...