Ninety One foresees ‘needle-moving’ US growth opportunity

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, is planning to aggressively expand its UK business in the near term and sees “needle-moving” longer-term growth opportunities in both the US and China.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed investment firm, which reports its results in pounds, outlined its growth plans during a media call after the release of its interim results. Ninety One's results for the six months to end-September saw assets under management (AUM) rise to a record £140bn while profit before tax increased 39% to £132.1m...