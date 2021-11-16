Ninety One foresees ‘needle-moving’ US growth opportunity
The asset manager announced ambitious growth plans after the release of its interim results, which saw AUM climb to a record £140bn
16 November 2021 - 09:57
UPDATED 16 November 2021 - 13:11
Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, is planning to aggressively expand its UK business in the near term and sees “needle-moving” longer-term growth opportunities in both the US and China.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed investment firm, which reports its results in pounds, outlined its growth plans during a media call after the release of its interim results. Ninety One's results for the six months to end-September saw assets under management (AUM) rise to a record £140bn while profit before tax increased 39% to £132.1m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now