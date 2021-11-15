Mukuru partners with Pargo for easy card collection

While Africa generally, and SA specifically, has made great strides in making affordable and reliable financial services accessible to all, there is still a long way to go, says Andy Jury, CEO of award-winning African fintech provider Mukuru.

“With a methodical mindset, innovation and strategic partnerships, companies can go a long way towards radically shifting the environment over the next few years.”

Mukuru is leading the way.

The company recently used its partnerships to extend its remittance reach and allow customers to receive their money transfers via wiCode at any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store.

It has also expanded its partnership with smart logistics company Pargo to “remove obstacles for people where delivery may be exclusionary”.

This move allows customers to conveniently collect their Mukuru cards at 100 Pargo pickup points in Clicks stores across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Jury says the importance of making it easier for customers to collect their Mukuru cards cannot be underestimated.

“This card is designed to drive financial inclusion. It allows users to receive their salaries, save money, send money to other regions, swipe for free at retailers, buy airtime and electricity, pay for DStv, and withdraw and top up their cash.

“This is vital as such behaviour builds up a digital footprint that will open the doors to further financial products.”

In future, there is likely to be a rollout across Pargo’s growing network of about 3,000 pickup points nationwide.

“Obviously reach is vital, but it is equally important to us that we are accessible where our customers live, work and shop,” says Jury.

“It allows us to fulfil our mission of making the use of our products as easy and convenient as possible, giving people the tools to take control of their financial journeys.”

This article was paid for by Mukuru.