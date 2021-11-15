Companies / Financial Services Lwazi Bam calls it a day at Deloitte SA arm after 10 years as CEO Bam will be replaced by Ruwayda Redfearn, the first woman to lead the Big-4 accounting firm B L Premium

Lwazi Bam, the CEO of Deloitte African arm, will step down when his term expires in May 2022, capping a 10-year run at the audit and consultancy firm where he put out fires stemming from corporate accounting scandals that put the spotlight on quality of its work.

Bam, who was born in the Eastern Cape but grew up in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, will be replaced by Ruwayda Redfearn, the first woman to lead the Big-4 accounting firm as part of the broader leadership shake-up that will also see the appointment of Delia Ndlovu as chair. Ndlovu, who heads up tax division in the accounting firm, replaces Redfearn, who starts her new role in June 2022. ..