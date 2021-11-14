Companies / Financial Services Addendum Marketplace aims to boost liquidity of corporate bond market Fixed-income platform punts itself as a deal-making ‘bulletin board’ to help traders with debt instruments B L Premium

Addendum Funding Solutions, the fintech division of supply chain financier Addendum Financial Technologies, has launched a locally developed fixed-income bulletin board — a platform on which more than R100m in bonds were traded in its opening week this month.

The platform, Addendum Marketplace, is a front-end, deal-making tool that enables debt capital market participants to meet, negotiate pricing and trade various listed and unlisted debt instruments. Though not an exchange, the platform has been developed in collaboration with the SA fixed-income market to solve the key challenges faced around transparency, liquidity, price discovery and ease of execution when trading nongovernment bonds...