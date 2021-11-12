Companies / Financial Services Legal wrangle hangs over Absa axing of Pityana as lead independent director The removal is with immediate effect, but Pityana remains a member of the board B L Premium

Absa has removed Sipho Pityana as lead independent director roughly three weeks after it emerged that he is suing the banking regulator for allegedly blocking his appointment as chair of SA’s third-biggest lender by assets.

In a statement released just 10 minutes before the JSE closed on Friday, Absa informed shareholders that its board had decided that Pityana would “with immediate effect” cease to be lead independent director, chair of the group’s remuneration committee and, as a consequence, a member of its directors’ affairs committee. For the time being Pityana remains a member of Absa’s board...