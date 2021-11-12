Companies / Financial Services Absa dumps Sipho Pityana as lead independent director The removal is with immediate effect B L Premium

Absa has removed Sipho Pityana as lead independent director.

In a statement sent just 10 minutes before the JSE closed on Friday, the Absa board said: “Shareholders are informed that the Absa Group and Absa Bank boards have resolved that Sipho M Pityana will cease to be lead independent director of Absa Group and Absa Bank, chairman of the remuneration committee (remco) and, as a consequence, member of the directors’ affairs committee, with immediate effect...