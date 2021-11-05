EasyEquities owner Purple Group expects full-year profit to soar

Financial services group Purple Group expects its full headline profit for the year to surge nearly fourfold, thanks to its low-cost investment platform EasyEquities, which has endeared itself to retail investors.

The platform allows investors to buy fractional ownership of shares listed on the JSE and the New York Stock Exchange. A year ago, it formed a partnership with Capitec, which now offers the service on its banking app.

EasyEquities and other cheaper online share trading platforms are credited for having revolutionised the investment landscape.

In a trading update on Friday, Purple Group said on Friday that headline earnings per share in the year to end-August will rise by 185%-195% year on year.

The EasyEquities’s pretax profit likely jumped by 676%-703% during the review period, the parent company said in a statement.

Purple’s other business, GT247.com, suffered a loss of R5.1m- R5.3m, from a profit of R18.4m a year earlier, with the company attributing the poor performance to a difficult trading year.

Purple shares rose 3.50% in early trade on the JSE on Friday, stretching the year-to-date gains to 137%.

